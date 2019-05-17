Head Start enrolling for fall classes

Head Start is enrolling children ages 3-5 for fall classes. Head Start is available free to qualifying families in Champaign County.

Eligible pregnant mothers and children 0-5 may also enroll in year-round Home Visitor services; in lieu of a classroom, the Home Visitor visits the family weekly and works with the caregiver and the child to develop individualized developmental and educational milestones.

Head Start helps children achieve kindergarten readiness and supports families with the educational, social, and mental health resources needed to reach economic independence.

Eligible families include those below the 130% Federal Poverty Level. Regardless of income, Head Start also accepts families who are homeless, foster families, and children with disabilities. All CORS Head Start facilities are rated as 5-Star with Ohio’s Step Up to Quality program, the highest rating achievable for a preschool. Home Visitors, Teachers and Family Advocates are credentialed professionals who have met rigorous training guidelines and they are dedicated to the mission of empowering individuals and families to achieve stability, hope, and confidence.

To enroll a child in Head Start or learn more, call 1-866-627-4557 or visit www.CORSP.org.

Info from Council on Rural Services.

