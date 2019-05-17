Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Bog, a 3-year-old Pit Bull Mix. We decided to name him Bog because he was found running by Cedar Bog. Bog is such a sweet and playful boy. He deserves so much love and we cannot wait until he finds his forever home! Bog loves just about everyone he meets and he gets along great with other dogs. He has been neutered and he is up to date on his vaccinations. His adoption fee is $150. Come out and meet this sweet boy!

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Tuffy is a 5-month-old male orange tabby cat. He is a very ornery, playful kitten looking for his fur-ever family. Tuffy loves to play play play. He is already neutered and is up to date on his vaccinations.

Mark your calendars for the following important dates and check in for details:

2nd annual Kitten Shower at PAWS, Saturday, May 18, from noon to 3 p.m.

National Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield, Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4 p.m.

PAWS for PAWS Fundraiser the whole month of May at several participating businesses.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Splendid is a 2-year-old Husky mix who came to us as an owner surrender. Splendid has a striking appearance and is joyful and energetic. She requires significant daily exercise due to her high energy level. Splendid knows her basic commands, but may need refreshed on house-training with a regular routine. Splendid is good with other dogs. We don’t know how she gets along with cats, but we can cat-test her if needed before adoption. She has been spayed, microchipped and is current on all vaccinations. Splendid is heartworm tested negative, dewormed and current on flea, tick and heartworm prevention.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

On Saturday, May18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CCAWL, is celebrating Armed Forces Day by hosting the annual Open House and Adoption Event. The CCAWL will also have a flag-raising ceremony at noon along with other festivities throughout the day. Please ask about adoption discounts for veterans, but show proof of present or past service. If you adopted from CCAWL in the past, we are inviting you to attend our reunion picture at 1:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome to attend along with their leashed and vaccinated dogs.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

