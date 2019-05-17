Community Calendar

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

“A Silent Auction and Dinner”: Our Town St. Paris event to raise funds to update Harmon Park playground equipment. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. Buy $20 tickets at municipal building or Lakeland Golf Course.

20th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk: 10 a.m. at the West Liberty Lions Park (shelter house 3). Public is invited to attend. $15 donation requested to participate, which includes a T-shirt.

Breakthrough (PG): 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. $9 per person. Proceeds benefit local Lions projects.

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m.-noon, just east of Urbana municipal building and fire station. New and old vendors. Corn hole bags, produce, plants. Lots of goodies. Accepting new vendors. Call 937-508-8586 and talk to Jeff.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Breakthrough (PG): 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Local Swedenborg Followers: 2 p.m. program at Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 20

Urbana Planning Commission: meeting changed to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, in municipal building due to Memorial Day holiday

Urbana Design Review Board: meeting changed to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, in municipal building due to Memorial Day holiday

Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., CVS, 719 Scioto St., Urbana

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Beginner class. Limited space. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting, board conference room, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36, to discuss personnel matters. Action may be taken.

Urbana Charter Review Committee: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Open to the public.