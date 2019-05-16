PAWS hosts Kitty Shower

PAWS Animal Shelter employees Angie Elsass, Alice Stanford and Madi Vanscoy hold six of the kittens who will be available to pet this Saturday during the second annual Kitty Shower from noon to 3 p.m. at their adoption facility at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36. Guests are invited to bring a gift for the kittens and enjoy refreshments, games, and a raffle item; a wish list of items needed to maintain the shelter is available on the PAWS Urbana Facebook page. Additionally, May is National Pet Month and multiple businesses throughout the region will be participating in Paws for PAWS, a promotion in which customers get a paw with their name on it in exchange for a $1 donation to the animal shelter.

PAWS Animal Shelter employees Angie Elsass, Alice Stanford and Madi Vanscoy hold six of the kittens who will be available to pet this Saturday during the second annual Kitty Shower from noon to 3 p.m. at their adoption facility at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36. Guests are invited to bring a gift for the kittens and enjoy refreshments, games, and a raffle item; a wish list of items needed to maintain the shelter is available on the PAWS Urbana Facebook page. Additionally, May is National Pet Month and multiple businesses throughout the region will be participating in Paws for PAWS, a promotion in which customers get a paw with their name on it in exchange for a $1 donation to the animal shelter. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_KittyShower.jpg PAWS Animal Shelter employees Angie Elsass, Alice Stanford and Madi Vanscoy hold six of the kittens who will be available to pet this Saturday during the second annual Kitty Shower from noon to 3 p.m. at their adoption facility at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36. Guests are invited to bring a gift for the kittens and enjoy refreshments, games, and a raffle item; a wish list of items needed to maintain the shelter is available on the PAWS Urbana Facebook page. Additionally, May is National Pet Month and multiple businesses throughout the region will be participating in Paws for PAWS, a promotion in which customers get a paw with their name on it in exchange for a $1 donation to the animal shelter. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen