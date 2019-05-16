Community Calendar

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Free Senior Movie : “Breakthrough” will be shown at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. For reservations, call 937-653-4227. Sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Breakthrough (PG): 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of the municipal building. Visit the Facebook page for updates.

SATURDAY, MAY 18

Champaign Health District Free Clinic: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. by appointment only. To schedule, call 937-484-1605

“A Silent Auction and Dinner”: Our Town St. Paris event to raise funds to update Harmon Park playground equipment. Cash bar opens at 6:30 p.m. Buy $20 tickets at municipal building or Lakeland Golf Course.

20th Annual Mental Health Awareness Walk: 10 a.m. at the West Liberty Lions Park (shelter house 3). Public is invited to attend. $15 donation requested to participate, which includes a T-shirt.

Breakthrough (PG): 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

West Liberty Lions Fish Fry: 5-7 p.m., Lions Park. $9 per person. Proceeds benefit local Lions projects.

SUNDAY, MAY 19

Breakthrough (PG): 2:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Local Swedenborg Followers: 2 p.m. program at Champaign County Historical Society Museum, 809 East Lawn Ave., Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 20

Urbana Planning Commission: meeting changed to 6 p.m. Monday, May 27, in municipal building due to Memorial Day holiday

Urbana Design Review Board: meeting changed to 7 p.m. Monday, May 27, in municipal building due to Memorial Day holiday

Mobile Mammography Van: 10 a.m.–4 p.m., CVS, 719 Scioto St., Urbana

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Beginner class. Limited space. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

Urbana DAR Chapter: 1:30 p.m., Presbyterian Church

TUESDAY, MAY 21

Graham Board of Education: 5 p.m. special meeting, board conference room, 7790 W. U.S. Route 36, to discuss personnel matters. Action may be taken.

Urbana Charter Review Committee: 6 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Open to the public.

THURSDAY, MAY 23

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Singin’ in the Rain 65th Anniversary (1952): 12:30 and 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Board of Elections: 9 a.m., board office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana, to certify results of the May 7 election and candidate petitions of Independents for the Nov. 5 general election