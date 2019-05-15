WL-S seniors honored

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem honors the Class of 2019 during the Senior Awards Recognition Evening held recently. Over $314,010 in local and military scholarships and a grand total of $1.421,636 million in scholarships were earned by WL-S seniors through college, local and military scholarships. Overall, 31 of 74 (or 42%) of WL-S seniors earned some type of college scholarship this year.

Scholarship Recipients included:

United States Marine Corps

-Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award- Jacob VanHorn & Gabby Hollar

-Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award- Cayden Whitman & Kayla Hudson (4.0 GPA and 35 ACT)

-Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award- Hayden Hostetler and Kaylee Harrison

Ohio Army National Guard Garner/SFC Ryan Knight

-Ohio Army National Guard Scholarship Recipients- Alex Fitzpatrick & Lauren Scott

United States Air Force

-Recruit Recognition- Zane Woodruff

Christy Knotts & Ranae Donahoe Scholarship

-Kasey Kite, Hallie Strapp, Kaylee Harrison, Addalyn Johnson, Rachel McGill & Naomi Williams

Mark Smith Memorial Scholarship

-Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison, & Sarah Painter

Logan County Cooperative

-Kaylee Harrison & Sarah Painter

Champaign County Arts Council

-Rachel McGill

Deloris A. Cain Scholarship

-Jillian Kirkham

Mary Eleanor Morris Scholarship

-Sarah Painter

Beth Brown Memorial Scholarship

-Sarah Painter & Kayla Hudson

Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association

-Oliver McGuire & Kaylee Harrison

Matt Calland Memorial Scholarship

-Oliver McGuire

West Liberty Lions Club

-Hallie Strapp, Hayden Hostetler, Paige Schafer & Camden Miller

Bellefontaine Rotary Club

-Sarah Painter

Champaign County Farm Bureau

-Oliver McGuire

Meghan Vogel Scholarship

-Addalyn Johnson

WL-S Educational Association/James & Pat FitzRandolph

-Kayla Hudson & Addalyn Johnson

White Tiger Scholarship

-Ashlyn Parks

WL-S Band Booster Scholarship

-Tyler Motzko & McKena Floyd

WL-S Athletic Association Scholarship

-Gabby Hollar, Hallie Strapp, Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison

Champaign County Township Association

-Academic Achievement Scholarship- Addalyn Johnson

-Community Involvement- Arrah Sandy

Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club

-Sarah Painter

Civista Bank

-Anna Louden

Bellefontaine USBC Bowling Association

-Hailee Clifford

VFW Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 Auxiliary Urbana

-Kaylee Harrison

The Birt Family Counselor

-Kelsey Day, Major Stratton, Addalyn Johnson, Naomi Williams, Camden Miller, McKena Floyd, Tyler Motzko, Kaylee Harrison, Kayla Hudson, Chloe Spencer

MACOCHEE EMS Scholarship

-Breann Koons

OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County (3 out 4 students awarded are from WL-S)

-Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison, Kayla Hudson

Ohio Energy Project (DP&L and Vectren)

-Chloe Spencer

The Springfield Foundation-

– Warren G. Elliot Fund- Cayden Whitman

– Nelson & Belva Stallsmith Scholarship Fund- Naomi Williams

West Liberty Force

-Arrah Sandy

Honda-Ohio State STEM Award

-Kayla Hudson

Department Awards

English Department – Autumn Brown

Social Studies Department- Gabby Hollar

Science Department- Kaylee Harrison

Math Department- Cayden Whitman

Art Department-Rachel McGill, Addy Johnson, Olivia Williams, (Plus Art Certificates for Hailey Duncan, Gabby Hollar, Rachel McGill Addy Johnson and Devon Clark)

Athletic Department

-OHSAA Scholar Athlete Scholarship Nominees-Jacob VanHorn & Addy Johnson

-OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards-Addy Johnson, Sarah Painter, Kaylee Harrison, Lauren Fowler, McKenna Floyd

-The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award-Oliver McGuire and Hallie Strapp

Senior Athletes Playing at the Collegiate Level

-Kelsey Day-Tiffin University, Softball

-Peyton Kerns-University of Rio Grande, Soccer

-Jordan Lewis-UNOH, Soccer

-Major Stratton-Urbana University, Wrestling

-Hallie Strapp-University of Findlay, Volleyball

Pictured is the 2019 West Liberty-Salem graduating class. Submitted photo

Combine for more than $1 million in scholarships

By Allison Wygal

Information from West Liberty-Salem.

