WL-S seniors honored

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem honors the Class of 2019 during the Senior Awards Recognition Evening held recently. Over $314,010 in local and military scholarships and a grand total of $1.421,636 million in scholarships were earned by WL-S seniors through college, local and military scholarships. Overall, 31 of 74 (or 42%) of WL-S seniors earned some type of college scholarship this year.
Scholarship Recipients included:
United States Marine Corps
-Marine Corps Distinguished Athlete Award- Jacob VanHorn & Gabby Hollar
-Marine Corps Scholastic Excellence Award- Cayden Whitman & Kayla Hudson (4.0 GPA and 35 ACT)
-Marine Corps Semper Fidelis Music Award- Hayden Hostetler and Kaylee Harrison
Ohio Army National Guard Garner/SFC Ryan Knight
-Ohio Army National Guard Scholarship Recipients- Alex Fitzpatrick & Lauren Scott
United States Air Force
-Recruit Recognition- Zane Woodruff
Christy Knotts & Ranae Donahoe Scholarship
-Kasey Kite, Hallie Strapp, Kaylee Harrison, Addalyn Johnson, Rachel McGill & Naomi Williams
Mark Smith Memorial Scholarship
-Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison, & Sarah Painter
Logan County Cooperative
-Kaylee Harrison & Sarah Painter
Champaign County Arts Council
-Rachel McGill
Deloris A. Cain Scholarship
-Jillian Kirkham
Mary Eleanor Morris Scholarship
-Sarah Painter
Beth Brown Memorial Scholarship
-Sarah Painter & Kayla Hudson
Champaign County Cattlemen’s Association
-Oliver McGuire & Kaylee Harrison
Matt Calland Memorial Scholarship
-Oliver McGuire
West Liberty Lions Club
-Hallie Strapp, Hayden Hostetler, Paige Schafer & Camden Miller
Bellefontaine Rotary Club
-Sarah Painter
Champaign County Farm Bureau
-Oliver McGuire
Meghan Vogel Scholarship
-Addalyn Johnson
WL-S Educational Association/James & Pat FitzRandolph
-Kayla Hudson & Addalyn Johnson
White Tiger Scholarship
-Ashlyn Parks
WL-S Band Booster Scholarship
-Tyler Motzko & McKena Floyd
WL-S Athletic Association Scholarship
-Gabby Hollar, Hallie Strapp, Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison
Champaign County Township Association
-Academic Achievement Scholarship- Addalyn Johnson
-Community Involvement- Arrah Sandy
Bellefontaine Kiwanis Club
-Sarah Painter
Civista Bank
-Anna Louden
Bellefontaine USBC Bowling Association
-Hailee Clifford
VFW Spriggs-Wing Post 5451 Auxiliary Urbana
-Kaylee Harrison
The Birt Family Counselor
-Kelsey Day, Major Stratton, Addalyn Johnson, Naomi Williams, Camden Miller, McKena Floyd, Tyler Motzko, Kaylee Harrison, Kayla Hudson, Chloe Spencer
MACOCHEE EMS Scholarship
-Breann Koons
OSU Alumni Club of Champaign County (3 out 4 students awarded are from WL-S)
-Addalyn Johnson, Kaylee Harrison, Kayla Hudson
Ohio Energy Project (DP&L and Vectren)
-Chloe Spencer
The Springfield Foundation-
– Warren G. Elliot Fund- Cayden Whitman
– Nelson & Belva Stallsmith Scholarship Fund- Naomi Williams
West Liberty Force
-Arrah Sandy
Honda-Ohio State STEM Award
-Kayla Hudson
Department Awards
English Department – Autumn Brown
Social Studies Department- Gabby Hollar
Science Department- Kaylee Harrison
Math Department- Cayden Whitman
Art Department-Rachel McGill, Addy Johnson, Olivia Williams, (Plus Art Certificates for Hailey Duncan, Gabby Hollar, Rachel McGill Addy Johnson and Devon Clark)
Athletic Department
-OHSAA Scholar Athlete Scholarship Nominees-Jacob VanHorn & Addy Johnson
-OHSAA Scholar Athlete Awards-Addy Johnson, Sarah Painter, Kaylee Harrison, Lauren Fowler, McKenna Floyd
-The Archie Griffin Sportsmanship Award-Oliver McGuire and Hallie Strapp
Senior Athletes Playing at the Collegiate Level
-Kelsey Day-Tiffin University, Softball
-Peyton Kerns-University of Rio Grande, Soccer
-Jordan Lewis-UNOH, Soccer
-Major Stratton-Urbana University, Wrestling
-Hallie Strapp-University of Findlay, Volleyball
Information from West Liberty-Salem.