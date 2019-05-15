Farm Bureau honors local scholars

Champaign County Farm Bureau has awarded scholarships to deserving individuals who reside in Champaign County.

There were four scholarship recipients awarded in Champaign County.

Ashlyn Dunn, the daughter of Jaimie Dunn, will be graduating from Urbana High school this spring. Following graduation, Dunn will be attending Iowa State University where she will pursue a teaching degree in Agriculture Education.

Chester Folck, a scholarship recipient, is a sophomore at The Ohio State University studying Logistics. He is the son of Robert Folck.

Another recipient, Lane Hollingsworth, will graduate from Graham High School this spring. Following graduation he will be attending The University of Findlay where he will be studying pre-vet. He is the son of David and Ellyn Hollingsworth.

Oliver McGuire was also a scholarship recipient. McGuire will graduate from West Liberty-Salem this spring. Following graduation, he plans to attend Wilmington College or The Ohio State University where he will be studying Agribusiness. He is the son of Michael and Tonya McGuire.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is working together for Ohio farmers to advance agriculture and strengthen our communities. To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, please visit champaign.ofbf.org or “like” the Champaign County Farm Bureau on Facebook.

Submitted story

Information from Champaign County Farm Bureau.

Information from Champaign County Farm Bureau.