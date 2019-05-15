Posted on by

Spring brings variety of birds


These pictures of an osprey were captured by local photographer Sherri Iman. The fish-eating bird of prey is found along coastlines, lakes and rivers. It was spotted between West Liberty and Springhills where it has been for a couple of weeks.

