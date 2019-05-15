Anti-bullying musician visits local church

Oak Grove CCCU on May 26 at 10:30 a.m. will host David Wells, Nashville Grammy Award-nominated instrumentalist and speaker against bullying. He will share his musical talents in the morning worship and introduce his Ministry against Bullying. The church is located at 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg.

Oak Grove CCCU on May 26 at 10:30 a.m. will host David Wells, Nashville Grammy Award-nominated instrumentalist and speaker against bullying. He will share his musical talents in the morning worship and introduce his Ministry against Bullying. The church is located at 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_church.jpg Oak Grove CCCU on May 26 at 10:30 a.m. will host David Wells, Nashville Grammy Award-nominated instrumentalist and speaker against bullying. He will share his musical talents in the morning worship and introduce his Ministry against Bullying. The church is located at 11160 Rosedale Road, Mechanicsburg. Submitted photo