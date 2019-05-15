One dead in farm accident

On Wednesday at approximately 1:41 p.m. the Champaign County Communications Center received a 911 call referencing a male caught in a field planter near 3745 US 36 East, Urbana. Mechanicsburg EMS, along with the Champaign County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to the location.

At the scene, preliminary investigation shows that Michael E. Russell, age 78, of Urbana, was checking a John Deere field planter for an airline leak. While under the planter the equipment released, entrapping him. Upon the arrival of EMS, Russell was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Champaign County Coroner Dr. Josh Richards responded to the scene.

Further investigation is pending.

Pictured is the scene of a fatal farm accident from Wednesday. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_farmaccident.jpg Pictured is the scene of a fatal farm accident from Wednesday. Christopher Selmek | Urbana Daily Citizen