Mercy Health recognized for stroke care

SPRINGFIELD – Mercy Health’s Springfield Regional Medical Center earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association’s Heart-Check mark for Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers.

“Seconds count when someone is having a stroke. We recognize that and have dedicated ourselves to earning this certification, which highlights the exceptional stroke care we provide to our community,” said Adam Groshans, interim president, Mercy Health – Springfield. “We are pleased to receive advanced certification from The Joint Commission and the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association and I thank our care team for the hard work that went into earning it for the benefit of our patients and their loved ones.”

“Mercy Health – Springfield Regional Medical Center has thoroughly demonstrated the greatest level of commitment to the care of stroke patients through its Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers,” said Patrick Phelan, executive director, Hospital Business Development, The Joint Commission. “We commend Mercy Health for becoming a leader in stroke care, potentially providing a higher standard of service for stroke patients in its community.”

“We congratulate Mercy Health for achieving this designation,” said Nancy Brown, chief executive officer, the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. “By adhering to this very specific set of treatment guidelines Springfield Regional Medical Center has clearly made it a priority to deliver high quality care to all patients affected by stroke.”

Established in 2003, Advanced Certification for Primary Stroke Centers is awarded for a two-year period to Joint Commission-accredited acute care hospitals. The certification was derived from the Brain Attack Coalition’s “Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers” (JAMA, 2000) and the “Revised and Updated Recommendations for the Establishment of Primary Stroke Centers” (Stroke, 2011).

Stroke is the number four cause of death and a leading cause of adult disability in the United States, according to the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association. On average, someone suffers a stroke every 40 seconds; someone dies of a stroke every four minutes; and 795,000 people suffer a new or recurrent stroke each year.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

