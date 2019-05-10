Pets of the Week

Barely Used Pets (dog)

Meet Morgan, a 1-year-old Heeler mix. She came to us as an owner surrender because she was playing too rough with the older dog in the house. Morgan is such a happy and playful girl! She gets along great with other dogs. She has been spayed and she is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $150. Come out and meet this sweet girl.

Visitors and potential adopters are welcome during regular hours. Please visit our website: http://www.barelyusedpets.com. Also, like us on Facebook at Barely Used Pets Rescue (put spaces between the words). Barely Used Pets is located at 844 Jackson Hill Road in Urbana. You can give us a call at 937-869-8090. Our regular hours are Sunday 1-4 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Fridays 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Saturdays 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Contact the shelter for volunteer opportunities and donation needs.

PAWS Animal Shelter (cat)

Shadow is a 1-year-old female kitty who came to us as a stray. When we took her to the vet to be spayed, they discovered it had already been done. They also found Shadow had buckshot pellets in her tummy. Poor baby had been shot at. In spite of all that, once she warms up to you she’s very loving and sweet. Shadow loves to be petted. Please come spend some time with her in the Teen Room.

Mark your calendars for the following important dates and check in for details:

2nd annual Kitten Shower at PAWS, Saturday, May 18, from noon to 3 p.m.

National Adoption Event at PetSmart in Springfield, Sunday, May 19, from noon to 4 p.m.

PAWS for PAWS Fundraiser the whole month of May at several participating businesses.

PAWS is located at 1535 W. U.S. Route 36, just west of Urbana. Contact PAWS at 937-653-6233 or pawsurbana@hotmail.com for information about volunteer opportunities and donation needs. Hours are Tuesday thru Friday noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday noon to 4 p.m. All PAWS cats and kittens may be found on Petfinder.com and see www.facebook.com/paws.urbana and visit www.pawsurbana.com

Kroger Rewards Program: A portion of the shopping money you spend at your local Kroger can be donated to PAWS. Go to www.krogercommunityrewards.com and under Find an Organization, use PAWS number JC806. If you have any questions about the program, call 1-800-KROGERS (576-4377) and they’re happy to assist you.

Champaign County Animal Welfare League (dog)

Winston is a 1-2-year-old Australian Cattle Dog (ACD) who came to us as a puppy mill surrender. Apparently Winston is not good with livestock and lost his job on the farm. He is shy but also very sweet once he gets to know you. Winston is playful and would like a home where he can get some cuddles. He’s great with other dogs, but we don’t know how he is with cats. We are happy to cat-test him if desired. Winston keeps his kennel clean and will hold his business until he is let out. He is neutered, microchipped and current on all vaccinations. Winston has been dewormed and heartworm tested negative and is also up to date on prevention for flea, tick and heartworm.

Dog/cat adoption applications are at www.champaigncoanimalwelfareleague.com or pick one up at our facility during business hours. Adoption fee for puppies/dogs is $165. Lower rates apply for Senior Dogs. Fees cover spay/neuter, Da2PPL, Bivalent Flu, Bordetella, rabies, worming, heartworm test, flea and heartworm prevention and microchip. Pets are groomed and receive dental cleaning and polish with any necessary extractions. Only cash, credit or debit accepted.

For info, call 937-834-5236 or stop out and take a tour of our campus, located at 3858 state Route 56, Mechanicsburg, OH 43044. Fall-winter hours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sat.; closed Sun./Mon.; 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Tues.; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wed.; and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Thurs./Fri. A list of needed supplies, volunteer info and events are on our webpage and on Facebook. For dog and cat listings, check out adoptapet.com and petfinder.com. CCAWL members have access to our campus, indoor/outdoor dog park, grooming facility and more.

Public announcement: On Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., The Champaign County Animal Welfare League Inc. will be celebrating Armed Forces Day by hosting our annual Open House and Adoption Event. CCAWL will also be having a flag-raising ceremony at noon along with other festivities throughout the day. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Mixins & Fixins restaurant, M’burg, has a 1st Thursday of every month Beef & Noodle Dinner with 50 percent of proceeds going to CCAWL. Pizza Alley, Mechanicsburg donates 5 percent of all sales to the Champaign Co. Animal Welfare League.

The nonprofit CCAWL rescue group was created to establish and operate an animal preserve, pet cemetery, dog training facility and rehab home for unwanted pets. The CCAWL provides a low cost Spay & Neuter Clinic open to the public. During business hours, pre-pay, fill out a surgery info paper and release form and receive a surgery date.

