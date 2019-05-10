Tim Melvin receives Officer of the Year Award

SPRINGFIELD – Urbana High School graduate Tim Melvin on Friday received the Officer of the Year Award from the Springfield Police Patrolman Association for working to acquire information that led to the arrest of repeat violent offenders and, consequently, to the decrease of violent crimes in the city. Melvin has been a patrolman with the Springfield Police Department for three years. He previously was with the West Liberty Police Department.

In 2017, Springfield voters approved a levy that resulted in the re-opening of the Johnny Lytle subdivision of the police department and the establishment of a task force that focuses on violent crimes and the negative impact of the opioid epidemic. Melvin acquired information that led to the arrests of violent offenders as one of the officers assigned to that task force.

