Community Calendar

SATURDAY, MAY 11

“Trees and How They Work”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jean Gayley will discuss “The Ecology of the Forest.” Bring sack lunch to eat between lecture and hike.

St. Paris Water Treatment Plant Open House: 10 a.m.-noon at new facility, 370 S. High St. Ribbon-cutting, refreshments, tour.

Goshen Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Unity Park, next to Mechanicsburg municipal building

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13): noon, 4 and 8 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon, just east of Urbana municipal building/fire station. Still have room for more vendors. Call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13): 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 13

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately following the LEPC meeting in the Community Center auditorium

Summer Reading Registration Opens: ages 2-18, Mechanicsburg Public Library.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

MHDAS Board: 5 p.m., 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty. Regular meeting.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m., Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E Kingscreek Road, (Kingscreek) for a regular board meeting

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 4 p.m. in the library meeting room

Public Employees Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign Co. Library meeting room, 1060 Scioto St. The speaker is from the Chamber of Commerce rep. All who have worked under OHIO PERS invited.

THURSDAY, MAY 16

“An Evening in the Garden with TWIG”: 6-8 p.m., McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto St., Urbana. Buy $15 tickets by May 14 at McAuley, Chamber of Commerce, county Arts Council. Proceeds go to Urbana Hospital and McAuley.

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Live Event: Harps of Grace: 7 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets are $7.

FRIDAY, MAY 17

Free Senior Movie : “Breakthrough” will be shown at 10 a.m. (doors open at 9:30 a.m.) at The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. For reservations, call 937-653-4227. Sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral & Cremation Services.

Breakthrough (PG): 4:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana