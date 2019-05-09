M’burg car show to benefit first responders

MECHANICSBURG – Last year’s Mechanicsburg First Responders Car Show included 125 cars, and event planners hope for another great turnout for this year’s show set for Aug. 31 in the village to raise funds for village first responders.

Registration will start at 12:30 p.m. on this Saturday of Labor Day Weekend, and awards will be presented at 5 p.m. The first 60 cars to be registered will receive dash plaques. There will be more than 50 trophies, and there will be food, a DJ, a raffle, a 50/50 contest and a frozen T-shirt contest.

For more info, email Burgcarshow@gmail.com or call 937-508-7073 or visit https://bit.ly/2Jsu068 or follow the car show on Facebook.

Staff story

Info from event planners.

Info from event planners.