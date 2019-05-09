West Liberty-Salem recognized at FFA convention

WEST LIBERTY – On May 2, 17 West Liberty-Salem FFA members attended the FFA state convention. During the first of four sessions, 2018 WL-S graduate and 2019 FFA state Sentinel Mallary Caudill recognized Trista Havens, WL-S FFA advisor, Greg Johnson, principal, and Kraig Hissong, superintendent, as well as her parents, Dave and Janna Caudill, for their support in her selection as a state FFA officer this year. Each year, 25,000 members vie for a state officer position, but only 11 are selected.

During the fourth and final session, Adalyn Caudill earned her FFA state degree. Cooper Havens and Hannah Jones accepted awards for Charitable Giving and Chapter Trust, and Alyssa Alford received an award for her gold-rated reporter’s book.

Submitted story

Submitted by the West Liberty-Salem school district.

