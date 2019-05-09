Health District starts phone survey

Starting Thursday, the Champaign Health District (CHD) began administering a telephone survey called the Behavioral Risk Surveillance System (BRFSS) to Champaign County residents. The BRFSS is an anonymous telephone survey that collects data from residents regarding their health-related risk behaviors, chronic health conditions, and use of preventive services. By collecting behavioral health risk data at the local level, BRFSS is a powerful tool for targeting and building health promotion activities in Champaign County. A version of the BRFSS has been conducted in Champaign County every three years since 2012 as part of the Champaign County Community Health Assessment.

CHD has contracted with Wright State University to conduct this survey, which has 76 questions and will take less than 15 minutes to complete. Calls will be coming from the caller ID Wright State University with 775 as the first three digits of the call number.

For more information, contact Champaign Health District at 937-484-1605.

Submitted by the Champaign Health District.

