Juried Art Show winners announced

The Champaign County Arts Council announced the winners for its 6th annual Juried Art Exhibition Friday evening at the Masquerade dinner.

The show included 38 pieces and 13 artists from Champaign, Clark, and Logan County.

The winners are as follows:

Best of show: Deborah Whiting Vanhoose, “Peace and Light”

First: Debbie Loffing, “Key to Life”

Second: Lin Wilson, “Our View”

Third: Rhonda Sloan, “The Old Barn”

The show was judged by Jane Hough. Hough studied art at Coastal Carolina University, Wright State, and Ohio State. She currently teaches at Botkins Local School grades K-12.

The artwork will be on display until May 17 for the public to view.

The Ohio Arts Council helped fun this program with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans.

For more information, contact the Arts Council at 937-653-7557.

Best of show: Deborah Whiting Vanhoose, “Peace and Light” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_bestshow.jpg Best of show: Deborah Whiting Vanhoose, “Peace and Light” First place: Debbie Loffing, “Key to Life” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_firstplace.jpg First place: Debbie Loffing, “Key to Life” Second place: Lin Wilson, “Our View” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_secondplace.jpg Second place: Lin Wilson, “Our View” Third place: Rhonda Sloan, “The Old Barn” https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_thirdpplace.jpg Third place: Rhonda Sloan, “The Old Barn”

Submitted story

Information from the Champaign County Arts Council.

Information from the Champaign County Arts Council.