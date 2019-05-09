A-hunting they will go

Families have secrets, including the best places to gather mushrooms. Five Champaign County men kept a family tradition by visiting secret local spots May 4-5 and gathered 730 mushrooms to divide among them. Shown with their bounty are, from left, Chad Souders, Larry Lawson, Dylan Souders, Jade Souders and Anthony Gonzalez. Local mushroom hunters have reported a large crop of the spring treasures this year.

