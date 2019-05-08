The Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution met Monday, April 15, at 1:30 p.m. in the St. Paris Library Kiser Community Room. Regent Kim Snyder welcomed 16 members. It was a special pleasure to be joined by associate member and state Regent Elect Kathy Dixon. Regent Snyder conducted the DAR opening ritual, which included the Pledge of Allegiance, the American’s Creed and the singing of the national anthem.

President General’s Report: The report from Ann Turner Dillon was read by Judith Kathary. She described her recent visits to state conferences which totaled 10 in the months of March and April. It is impressive to think of the accomplishments of 3000 chapters around the world. Members are encouraged to subscribe via email to the Today’s Daily Blog to stay up to date on news from National Headquarters. In addition, members are invited to attend the 128th Continental Congress being held in Washington, DC in June 2019.

National Defense Report: Margaret Denzer discussed the story of a Vietnam war nurse. She is Dr. (Colonel) Janet Southby, a member of the DAR. She retired as a Colonel after 31 years of service in the United States Army. She was recently recognized by the Falls Church Chapter, DAR, with NSDAR’S Women in American History certificate and medal.

Regent’s Report: Regent Snyder congratulated our Urbana Chapter on the many honors received at the recent state conference. Special congratulations were given to Kathy Dixon, State Regent Elect, who will be formally installed on June 30, 2019 at Continental Congress. She thanked members Pat Detwiler, Margaret Denzer, Connie Flanly and Judi Henson who have volunteered to be a part of the Constitution Day Committee. Members were invited to attend the Honor Flight Welcome Home event on Saturday, April 20, 2019. In addition, it was mentioned that Lana Seeberg is assuming the duties of Chaplain for the time being and health or other concerns of members should be brought to her attention.

Vice Regent Report: Judith Kathary shared a very unique miniature drum as a part of the Native American Minute.

Secretary’s Report: The March minutes were approved for filing as written. It was moved by Pat Detwiler and seconded by Margaret Denzer that a bill for the chapter to sponsor a cherry music stand and notebook for the Ohio Society’s Christian Waldschmidt Homestead be approved and paid. The stands will assist with self-guided tours and will contain information on artifacts in the house. The chapter also approved a plan to sponsor a 4-foot bench with sign at Cedar Bog.

Registrar’s Report: Dona Tullis reported a membership of 84 members. She is currently working with 2 prospective members and one application is waiting for National approval.

Pat Detwiler gave a most interesting report on Admiral W. Nimitz, Commander of the United States Pacific Fleet during WWII.

Judi Henson reported that our chapter has logged a total of 359 hours to date for this year for the Service to America project.

Becky Shultz announced the number of 8th graders from participating schools who have received straight A’s during the school year in American History. Congratulations to these students who will be receiving certificates of recognition: Graham: 40 students, Mechanicsburg: 40 students, Urbana: 20 students and West Liberty-Salem: 20 students.

The program for the afternoon focused on discussion regarding National Committees and how our chapter can continue and expand local participation in these areas. Several of the committees featured were: Genealogical Records, Community Classroom, Americanism, Junior Membership, DNA Genealogy, and Volunteer Genealogy.

With no further business, the meeting was adjourned at 3:25 PM. Hostesses for the afternoon were Pat Detwiler, Dona Tullis and Freda Roesser.

The next meeting will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Urbana.

Info from the Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution.

