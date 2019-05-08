Urbana Fire Division to flush hydrants

The Urbana Fire Division will be flushing fire hydrants in the following areas:

– All hydrants south of Miami Street

– All hydrants south of Scioto Street (U.S. Route 36)

Fire hydrant flushing will begin on May 16 and continue until further notice. Flushing will occur between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

During this time people may experience discolored water in these areas. Those with questions can contact the city Utilities Department at 937-652-4315.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Urbana Fire Division.

