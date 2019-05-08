Community Calendar

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good shape, and money to buy Legos, are welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg

FRIDAY, MAY 10

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2:30-6 p.m. in front of municipal building

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13): 4 and 8 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

SATURDAY, MAY 11

“Trees and How They Work”: 10 a.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. $10 per person, free for members. Jean Gayley will discuss “The Ecology of the Forest.” Bring sack lunch to eat between lecture and hike.

St. Paris Water Treatment Plant Open House: 10 a.m.-noon at new facility, 370 S. High St. Ribbon-cutting, refreshments, tour.

Goshen Garden Club Plant Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, Unity Park, next to Mechanicsburg municipal building

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13): noon, 4 and 8 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

Champaign County Farmers Market: 9 a.m. to noon, just east of Urbana municipal building/fire station. Still have room for more vendors. Call Jeff Conley at 937-508-8586.

SUNDAY, MAY 12

Avengers: Endgame (PG-13): 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana

MONDAY, MAY 13

Local Emergency Planning Committee: 9 a.m., auditorium of county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Homeland Security Committee: meets immediately following the LEPC meeting in the Community Center auditorium

Summer Reading Registration Opens: ages 2-18, Mechanicsburg Public Library.

TUESDAY, MAY 14

MHDAS Board: 5 p.m., 1521 N. Detroit St., West Liberty. Regular meeting.

Mt. Carmel Cemetery Board: 6 p.m., Salem Township Meeting Hall, 1653 E Kingscreek Road, (Kingscreek) for a regular board meeting

Champaign County Budget Commission: 9 a.m. in County Auditor’s Office, county Community Center, South U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Mechanicsburg Public Library Buildings and Grounds Committee: 4 p.m. in the library meeting room

Public Employees Retirement Inc.: 1 p.m., Champaign Co. Library meeting room, 1060 Scioto St. The speaker is from the Chamber of Commerce rep. All who have worked under OHIO PERS invited.