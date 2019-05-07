Urbana Local alumni to hold annual banquet

The Urbana Local Alumni Association will hold its annual banquet on Saturday, May 18, at the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana. A social hour will begin at 5:30 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner at 6 p.m. Special recognition will be given to the classes of 1949, 1954, 1959 and 1969.

For reservations, call Treasurer Jane Virts Stimmel, 937-826-3344. Dinner reservations are $15 per person.

The class of 1949 included James Burgel Jr., Robert Draper, Russell Everett, Nancy Harris Robotham, Kenneth Knight, Evelyn Martin Reeser, Inez Newell Stinson, Charles Stallsmith, Norma Jean Wilcoxin Smith, Marvin Wood and Bernard Zirkle. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Class-of-1949.jpg The class of 1949 included James Burgel Jr., Robert Draper, Russell Everett, Nancy Harris Robotham, Kenneth Knight, Evelyn Martin Reeser, Inez Newell Stinson, Charles Stallsmith, Norma Jean Wilcoxin Smith, Marvin Wood and Bernard Zirkle. The class of 1959 included Robert Bowers, Sharon Brooks Woods, Carl Dunham, Margaret Green Watson, Patricia Huffman Brozouski, Henry Bud Legge, Sharon Lippencott Watkins, Kathryn McClintock Headlee, JoAnn McGowan Kitchen, Gary Pensyl, Geneva Carol Rice Lutz, Sue Schafer Wagner, Jerry Sidders, Sarah Stallsmith, James Virts, Jane Virts Stimmel, Richard Bud Virts and Dale Wagner. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Class-of-1959.jpg The class of 1959 included Robert Bowers, Sharon Brooks Woods, Carl Dunham, Margaret Green Watson, Patricia Huffman Brozouski, Henry Bud Legge, Sharon Lippencott Watkins, Kathryn McClintock Headlee, JoAnn McGowan Kitchen, Gary Pensyl, Geneva Carol Rice Lutz, Sue Schafer Wagner, Jerry Sidders, Sarah Stallsmith, James Virts, Jane Virts Stimmel, Richard Bud Virts and Dale Wagner.

