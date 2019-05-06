Posted on by

Then & Now – Strapp Furniture Store

Then – This is a circa 1929 photo (0198) of the Strapp Furniture Store at 106 Miami St., Urbana. Carpet, stoves and draperies were also sold. Note that head-in parking was used then on Miami Street.

Now – This a 2019 photo of the same location, now Brackens Pub. The basic façade of the building is unchanged. In 1951 Andrews & Son Paint and Cowan & Craig household appliances were at this location. The Champaign County Historical Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. Donations and dues help to provide a free public museum, which is open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.


