Senior Center offers Healthy U

The Area Agency on Aging will host a free six-week Healthy U workshop at the Urbana Champaign County Senior Center, 701 S. Walnut St., starting June 5. The workshop will be held 1-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays through July 17, excluding July 3.

Healthy U is an evidence-based, interactive, small-group workshop proven to improve quality of life and reduce health care expenses by increasing self-confidence and providing skills to better manage symptoms and feel healthier.

The program focuses on common problems like chronic pain, nutrition, exercise, medication use, emotions, and communicating with doctors and family.

Instead of focusing on any one disease, participants explore ways to address challenges common to anyone with a long-term health concern. The program addresses setting achievable goals, problem-solving, decision-making, social support and more.

Chronic conditions that may benefit from the workshop include, but are not limited to, arthritis, anxiety, asthma, cancer, diabetes, fibromyalgia, heart disease, hypertension, high cholesterol, kidney disease, multiple sclerosis and stroke.

Everyone who completes the course receives the companion textbook “Living a Healthy Life with Chronic Conditions” and a relaxation CD.

This is the first time the program, funded through a state grant, has been offered in Champaign County, although almost 2,000 people in this nine-county Area Agency region have completed the workshops.

Workshops need a minimum number of participants. Register by calling the Senior Center at 937- 653-6088 or emailing uccsc@ctcn.net.

Learn skills to promote quality of life, ease chronic pain

Staff report

Info provided by the Area Agency on Aging, PSA 2, which serves older people in Champaign, Clark, Darke, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Shelby counties. The independent, private, nonprofit corporation plans and funds services that help people remain in their homes with independence and dignity.

