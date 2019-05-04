Resume workshops to be held at library

On Wednesday, May 8, from 8 a.m.-11 a.m. and 1 p.m.-4 p.m., resume assistance will be available at the Champaign County Library, 1060 Scioto Street.

During each of these workshops, staff from OhioMeansJobs Champaign County will be available to assist in resume writing or basic job-seeking skills.

The workshops are a collaboration between the library, OhioMeansJobs Champaign County and Lt. Governor John Husted’s office as part of a statewide In-Demand Jobs Week.

In-Demand Jobs Week, May 6-10, promotes Ohio’s most in-demand and fastest-growing industries through statewide hiring, education and training events.

This will be an opportunity to develop a resume as a step towards finding a career in Champaign County and the surrounding area.

For more information, call the library at (937) 653-3811.