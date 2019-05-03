Mechanicsburg to flush hydrants

MECHANICSBURG – The village of Mechanicsburg will flush fire hydrants during the week of May 20-24 between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Flushing removes sediment from the pipes to maintain water clarity and quality in the distribution pipes.

Village officials say the water will be safe to drink despite the occasional discoloration that occurs after hydrant flushing. If this happens, run the cold water tap for a few minutes until the water clears. If it doesn’t clear the first time, wait a few minutes and run the water again. It is advised that people avoid washing clothes until the water clears.

Submitted story

Info from the village of Mechanicsburg.

Info from the village of Mechanicsburg.