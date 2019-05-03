Learn all about forests next weekend

The Cedar Bog Association will present a program titled “Trees and How They Work – The Ecology of the Forest” at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at the nature preserve.

If a tree falls in the forest, what happens to it? What are mycorrhizae? How do trees defend themselves against predators? Does moss grow only on the north side of a tree in the forest? How long do trees spend in the understory before they get big enough for the canopy?

Answers to all these questions and more will be covered in a forest ecology lecture and hike at the Bog. The lecture will last about 90 minutes and the walk could last two hours.

Admission is $10 per person. Cedar Bog Association and Ohio History Connection members may attend for free.

Cedar Bog is located at 980 Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. Call 937-484-4744 for more details.

Bring a sack lunch to eat before the hike.

A collection of emptied nutshells is shown discarded at the base of a tree in Cedar Bog. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_nutshells.jpg A collection of emptied nutshells is shown discarded at the base of a tree in Cedar Bog. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen Cascades of fungus grown on a fallen tree on the floor of Cedar Bog. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_tree-fungus.jpg Cascades of fungus grown on a fallen tree on the floor of Cedar Bog. Brenda Burns | Urbana Daily Citizen

Submitted story

Submitted by the Cedar Bog Nature Preserve.

