Community Calendar

SATURDAY, MAY 4

2nd Annual Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Sign up at www.cantstoprunning.com. Top three males, females and youths age 12 and younger will receive trophies, gift certificates. Proceeds go toward park improvements.

‘The Run for 65 Roses’ May 4 Derby Day event: 4-8 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana, to benefit cystic fibrosis research. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at MIXX165, located at 165 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg; The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana; Ash & Mantle Co., 122 E. Main St., Springfield; www.eventbrite.com search “The Run for 65 Roses”

Avengers: End Game: noon, 4 and 8 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Champaign County Farmers Market: Opening Day. Market open 9 a.m. to noon, Just east of Urbana municipal building/fire department. Old and new vendors. Vendors welcome. Call Jeff at 937-508-8586.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Board of Trustees: 8 a.m. emergency meeting in the library meeting room to discuss the library building and other matters

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Avengers: End Game: 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

MONDAY, MAY 6

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Beginner class. Limited space. Call or drop by to secure a spot.

Champaign County Emergency Management Agency Executive Board: 8 a.m. in Conference Room B, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

TUESDAY, MAY 7

Election Day: Polls open 6:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Mechanicsburg Public Library Finance Committee: 10 a.m. in the library meeting room

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8

Graham Board of Education: 7 p.m., Graham High Media Center (original time was 6 p.m.)

Triad Board of Education: 7 p.m. special meeting/work session in boardroom to discuss track and field project. No action is to be taken.

THURSDAY, MAY 9

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Lego Club: 4-5 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for ages 5-12. Legos and K’nex provided. Donations of new or used Legos in good shape, and money to buy Legos, are welcome. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

Tri-County Corrections Commission: 2 p.m., Tri-County Regional Jail, Mechanicsburg