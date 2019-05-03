SPRINGFIELD – In recognition of Women’s Health Month, Mercy Health – Springfield and the Mercy Health Foundation of Clark and Champaign Counties will present Empowering Women’s Health 4-7 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Brookdale Fox Run, 7800 Dayton-Springfield Road. The event is free.

Attendees can meet a new Mercy Health physician, check their blood pressure, talk with nurses about their medications, learn about Mercy Health and its emergency department, heart and cancer care, orthopedic rehabilitation services, robotic surgery options and more.

The Mercy Health Mobile Mammography unit will be on-site. Mercy Health Mobile Mammography offers screening mammograms in approximately 15 minutes. Traditional 2D imaging is available, as is advanced 3D imaging known as breast tomosynthesis, which can help increase the chance of detecting breast cancer early. Those interested in screenings are asked verify whether Springfield Regional Medical Center is an in-network provider with their insurance carrier. Make appointments by calling 937-523-9332. Be sure to bring a photo ID and insurance card.

There will be food available and activities for children.

Submitted story

Info from Mercy Health.

Info from Mercy Health.