UHS students headed to nat’l history contest

Paige Deere, Bre Stouffer, Gatlin Ridgwell and Raegan Hepp will represent Urbana High School at the National History Day Competition in Maryland this summer.

During the past five years, the Urbana school district has sent seven students to this national competition.

Twenty-seven Urbana Junior/High School students competed in the Ohio History Day state competition on April 27 at Ohio Weslyan University in Delaware. Students presented historical boards, websites and performances.

