Home weatherization assistance available

Bridges Community Action Partnership’s Home Weatherization Assistance Program (HWAP) is available to assist home owners and renters.

HWAP provides services such as insulation, heating unit and water heater repair/replacement, reduction of air leakage and installation of CFL light bulbs and low-flow shower heads. Bridges may assist with other repairs such as electrical and plumbing. Income eligibility is 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines ($49,200 per year for a family of four).

The following list includes documents required for assistance:

· Social Security numbers for every household member

· All pages of current electric and gas bill or information on bulk fuel

· Birth dates for every household member

· Proof of any and all income received within the last 13 weeks or 12 months for all household members

· Proof of home ownership or title for mobile home

· If renting, landlord’s name, address and phone number

For further information regarding guidelines and to schedule appointments contact Bridges Community Action Partnership, 937-772-9164.

Visit the local website at Bridgescap.org

HEAP Summer Crisis Program

The 2019 Home Energy Assistance Program’s Summer Crisis Program starts July 1 and ends Aug. 31.

Income-eligible households with a member who is 60 years of age or older or has a medical condition certified by a licensed physician or registered nurse practitioner are eligible to receive assistance.

Financial assistance for electric bills is the main component of the 2019 program. Some HEAP providers may provide air conditioners or fans to HEAP customers who qualify for the Summer Crisis Program or to customers on an individual basis at the agency’s discretion. In all cases, air conditioners or fans may only be provided to customers who meet age or medical requirements and have not received air conditioners or fans in the last three years.

Current PIPP Plus customers or PIPP Plus customers in default are not eligible for a Summer Crisis Program monetary benefit. PIPP Plus customers are not eligible for bill payment assistance through the program but are encouraged to work with their local Community Action Agency to identify opportunities for assistance.

Help with electric bills also available

Info from Bridges Community Action Partnership of Delaware, Madison, Union, Champaign, Logan, Shelby counties.

