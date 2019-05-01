West Liberty-Salem honors ‘White Tigers’

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem High School held the annual White Tiger Award Ceremony on Monday to honor the 18 students in grades 9-12 selected by teachers, counselors and athletic director as being good role models. Each honoree qualifies for a scholarship provided by the Angie Warye family, a certificate and a White Tiger Stylus provided by Solomon’s Garage.

WL-S “White Tigers” include, from left, Angeline Allison, Megan Dillon, Gavin Harrison, Blake Cushman, Jaison Council, Paige Shaffer, Kelsey Day and Ashlyn Parks. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Angeline.jpg WL-S “White Tigers” include, from left, Angeline Allison, Megan Dillon, Gavin Harrison, Blake Cushman, Jaison Council, Paige Shaffer, Kelsey Day and Ashlyn Parks. Submitted photos WL-S “White Tigers” include, back row from left, Mason Powell, Edward Hallman, Gavin Schoenleben, Dawson Jenkins, Adam Watkins, Grant Schoenleben, front from left, Emma Hostetler, Brynn Cooper, Amanda Domachowski, Kylee Francis and, not pictured, Keegan Brown. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/05/web1_Mason.jpg WL-S “White Tigers” include, back row from left, Mason Powell, Edward Hallman, Gavin Schoenleben, Dawson Jenkins, Adam Watkins, Grant Schoenleben, front from left, Emma Hostetler, Brynn Cooper, Amanda Domachowski, Kylee Francis and, not pictured, Keegan Brown. Submitted photos