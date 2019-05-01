DAR members recognized at state conference

The members of Urbana Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution were recognized for their efforts of the past year during the Ohio Society Daughters of the American Revolution Conference in Columbus. Those receiving special commendations included Kim Snyder, Becky Shultz and Megan Snyder. Kim Snyder received the OSDAR Volunteer of the Year award. Becky Shultz was noted for her outstanding public relations (“Wreaths Across America”} and scrapbook histories of chapter activities, Megan Snyder (Kim’s daughter) stood with the other state chapter winners as Outstanding Junior of Urbana Chapter. Associate member Kathleen Dixon was elected OSDAR State Regent for a term of three years. A long-time friend and participant in projects with the Urbana Chapter, Susan Leininger, was elected State Vice Regent.

As each of the state officers and state committee chairman presented a report, Urbana Chapter’s participation often was included, with many certificates given for work. The Southwest District Director mentioned the chapter World War I Singers, who performed several times in celebration of the anniversary of the end of the war, and commended the Southwest District members for volunteering over 92,000 hours for Service to America.

Outstanding recognition for the chapter came from the following committees: Christian Waldschmidt Homestead (purchase of music stand and book for self-guided tours), Wings of Eagles Scholarships (donation), American Indians; Community Service Awards (2 of 33 given state-wide), Project Patriot (gift cards for the military), Community Classroom studies (Kim and Megan Snyder), Specific Certificates Awarded: Women’s Issues, Participation and Activities; Honor Roll, 2018 Honor Roll Report Cardinal Level (highest); Conservation, Certificate of Merit Award for Outstanding Support for Conservation; DAR Service for Veterans, Outstanding Service for Veterans; National Defense, 100% National Defense Reporting; Americanism, Distributing flags, flag pins, literature and use of Facebook; and Constitution Week, Most Constitution Week Displays.

OSDAR VIS State Co-Chairmen Susan Leininger, Jennifer Phillips and Kim Snyder gave the VIS report. As a surprise, the first VIS Volunteer Award was given to Kim Snyder, Urbana Chapter Regent. Snyder processed at both evening events: chapter regents and state chairmen. Snyder and Janet Ebert attended the Ohio State Officers Club Dinner prior to the Conference. Current and past Chapter Regents may be members of the OSOC, whose responsibility is the maintenance of the Ohio Room in the DAR National Headquarters.

Assisting in the Conference business were: Pat Detwiler, Judi Henson (registration) and associate members Kathy Bentley (Lineage Research), Rachel Borchers (State/ NSDAR Vice Regent, Literacy Promotion), Robin Rose (hospitality and transportation) and Rebecca Thissen (teller).

An announcement was made concerning new grave markers for members. The unique stone DAR Emblem was designed by Judi and Jesse Henson’s son and is now available and can be ordered.

Concluding events of the conference included the banquet “Celebrating 120 Years of OSDAR State Conferences” and the Sunday morning Memorial Service. At the banquet the State Pages were introduced: Urbana Chapter was represented by Megan Snyder and associate members Rachel Borchers and Leah Dunham. A video portraying the first OSDAR State Conference, “A Backward Glance,” was played for those attending. Urbana Chapter, founded in 1896, was not mentioned by name, but the Organizing Regent, Professor Sarah Alice Worcester’s photo appeared in the video. She was present at the first Ohio DAR Conference. Later in the video, the World War I Singers from the chapter were shown. The Sunday morning service memorialized member deaths during the past year. Fonda Lou Eaton was noted as having been a member for 51 years. Chapter members stood as her name was read. Also recognized was Mildred Dunn Thomas, of Lagonda Chapter, who co-chaired the local recognition ceremony for Richard Stanhope.

By Jan Ebert

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.

Submitted by Urbana Chapter DAR.