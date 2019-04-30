WL-S celebrates Earth Day and Day of Service

WEST LIBERTY – West Liberty-Salem students participated in Earth Day and United Service Day projects in Logan and Champaign counties on April 24. National Honor Society and Key Club members picked up trash at Pointe North in Urbana and cleaned, mulched and planted flowers at Kingscreek Ballpark and at Adriel and Lions Park in West Liberty. They also cleaned picnic tables, hung new basketball nets and stained wooden benches.

Service projects also took place on the WL-S campus. Students were invited to help with clean-up on the school grounds, janitorial duties and administrative functions.

Meanwhile, second graders participated in The Outdoor Environmental Education Earth Day Project at Graham Middle School. Over 700 students throughout the county learned about habitat restoration and conservation. Funding and support was provided by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency, the North Central Ohio Solid Waste District, the Sportsmens Alliance Foundation and the OEECOC. Students visited five stations at Graham: soil conservation, animal/plant life, planting soybeans, erosion, and farm animals.

Kenny Hart cleans debris and overgrowth in Onion Creek at Lions Park in West Liberty. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Kenny.jpg Kenny Hart cleans debris and overgrowth in Onion Creek at Lions Park in West Liberty. Submitted photos Megan Adams scrapes tables at Lions Park in West Liberty. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Megan.jpg Megan Adams scrapes tables at Lions Park in West Liberty. Submitted photos

By Allison Wygal

Allison Wygal is the communication specialist for the West Liberty-Salem school district.

Allison Wygal is the communication specialist for the West Liberty-Salem school district.