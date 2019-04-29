Community Calendar

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

Trivia Night: 5:30-6:45 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library. For all ages. How much do you know about spring?

Community Blood Center blood drive: 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Urbana Roundabout Open Houses: 3 and 7 p.m., upstairs training room of municipal building. Learn about roundabout (Monument Square) improvement project, scheduled to start May 6

THURSDAY, MAY 2

Avengers: End Game: 6:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

Crochet Class: 2-4 p.m., Mechanicsburg Library, for all ages and skill levels. Bring your own materials.

Book Sale: noon-8 p.m., Champaign County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

FRIDAY, MAY 3

Saint Paris Farmers Market: 2019 season begins: 2:30-6 p.m., 135 W. Main St., in front of the municipal building. During inclement weather, the market is held inside the municipal building garage.

Avengers: End Game: 4:30 and 8 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-5 p.m., Champaign County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

SATURDAY, MAY 4

2nd Annual Cable Country Classic 5K Run/Walk: Sign up at www.cantstoprunning.com. Top three males, females and youths age 12 and younger will receive trophies, gift certificates. Proceeds go toward park improvements.

‘The Run for 65 Roses’ May 4 Derby Day event: 4-8 p.m., Pretty Prairie Farm, 4440 Prairie Road, Urbana,to benefit cystic fibrosis research. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at MIXX165, located at 165 W. Sandusky St., Mechanicsburg; The Depot Coffeehouse, 644 Miami St., Urbana; Ash & Mantle Co., 122 E. Main St., Springfield; www.eventbrite.com search “The Run for 65 Roses”

Avengers: End Game: noon, 3:30 and 7:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Champaign County Library. Sponsored by Friends of the Library.

SUNDAY, MAY 5

Avengers: End Game: 1:30 and 5:30 p.m., The Gloria Theatre, downtown Urbana. Tickets on sale at GloriaTheatre.org

MONDAY, MAY 6

Yoga with Cara Stollings: 5:30-6:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Beginner class. Limited space. Call or drop by to secure a spot.