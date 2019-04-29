Sunny skies for egg hunt

Ella Stambaugh (age 7) and Issie Woodruff (age 4) get a hug from the Easter Bunny on Saturday prior to the Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn of Urbana High School on Saturday. Sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and Judge Gil Weithman and family, the egg hunt had been rescheduled from April 20 due to cold, rainy weather on Easter weekend.

Ella Stambaugh (age 7) and Issie Woodruff (age 4) get a hug from the Easter Bunny on Saturday prior to the Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn of Urbana High School on Saturday. Sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and Judge Gil Weithman and family, the egg hunt had been rescheduled from April 20 due to cold, rainy weather on Easter weekend. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_easter.jpg Ella Stambaugh (age 7) and Issie Woodruff (age 4) get a hug from the Easter Bunny on Saturday prior to the Easter Egg Hunt on the front lawn of Urbana High School on Saturday. Sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police and Judge Gil Weithman and family, the egg hunt had been rescheduled from April 20 due to cold, rainy weather on Easter weekend. Steve Stout | Urbana Daily Citizen