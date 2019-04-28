Farm Bureau, local residents join in flood relief efforts

This photo includes Champaign County residents Josh and Chrissy Yoder (sitting together in jeans and T-shirts on the right) and others who traveled with supplies to aid in the Nebraska flood relief efforts. Josh Yoder is on the board of the Champaign County Farm Bureau, which donated $650 to the effort.

