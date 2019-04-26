Urbana schools to hold kindergarten screenings

The Urbana school district will conduct kindergarten screenings for students entering the 19/20 school year on May 13, 14, 15 and 16 at the Urbana Elementary Pk-8 building, 1673 S. U.S. Route 68.

Parents must bring the following documentation to the screening:

– certified birth certificate

– immunization record

– parent driver’s license

– proof of residency (utility bill or rental/lease agreement)

– custody paperwork (if applicable)

Entering kindergarten students must be age 5 before Aug. 1, 2019.

To register for an appointment, call 937-653-1453.

Submitted by the Urbana school district.

