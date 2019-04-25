iLead to host ice cream social

iLead, Champaign County’s young professionals group, is hosting an ice cream social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 2, at the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St.

iLead’s objective is to facilitate business and social networks and create opportunities to connect this generation of professionals with the community. Quarterly events are held at various locations in the area and encourage conversation among all members of the community.

This quarter’s theme is “100 years with 100 Toppings!” to celebrate the Chamber of Commerce’s 100th anniversary. All are invited to network with other young (or young at heart) business professionals while listening to speakers explain Chamber initiatives and what being a Chamber member has meant to members over the years.

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign County Chamber of Commerce.

