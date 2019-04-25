First Responder Appreciation Day is May 24

Grimes Field will host First Responder Appreciation Day on May 24 at 10 a.m. Airport Manager Elton Cultice said he hopes this will become an annual event. In 2018, then-Gov. John Kasich signed House Bill 44 making May 24 “Ohio First Responder Appreciation Day.” This year’s event at Grimes Field is being sponsored by Walter & Lewis Funeral Home.

“There will be Flags of Honor displayed in front of the airport,” said Cultice. “The intent is to sell sponsorships for the U.S. flags each year to raise money to support one of our local first responder organizations. This year’s event is targeted to purchase some much needed equipment (carbon hoods) for the Urbana Fire Department. Next year a different Champaign County first responder group will be identified. Each flag will have a yellow ribbon attached where you can add ‘in honor of’’ or ‘in memory of’ or whatever message you would like to add to it. Plus, after the event you will receive a brand new, standard-size flag to take home.”

All money raised in Champaign County will benefit Champaign County. Throughout the event, a display of fire equipment, trucks and various apparatus will be open for public viewing. Additionally, local attorneys have volunteered to do free wills for first responders, and the Champaign County Pilots Association will be offering free airplane flights to first responders, weather permitting.

For more information, contact Cultice at 937-652-4319.