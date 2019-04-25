Roundabout project scheduled to start May 6

The city of Urbana plans to start the months-long Monument Square roundabout improvement project on Monday, May 6, starting with phase 1, construction of a truck apron around the base of the monument. The entire project will involve Monument Square as well as a block north, south, east and west of the Square. The anticipated completion date is Oct. 31.

At no time is traffic through the U.S. route 36 and 68 intersection to be totally closed. Only one block (from Monument Square to the next block north, south, east or west) is to be closed at a time. Signage will detour local traffic to other city streets. Signage will detour truck traffic around the city.

City officials say all businesses can remain open throughout the project and pedestrian traffic will be maintained. Nearly all parking lot and alley concrete approaches will be replaced as each leg of the roundabout is under construction. Parking lots and alleys are always to have access via other approaches. The project will impact street parking.

The purpose of the roundabout project is to improve Monument Square traffic safety, add more lighting and conduct water main replacement.

Project phases

The first phase, creating a new truck apron around the base of the monument, is expected to take about two weeks (estimated to be May 6-19), with traffic maintained. There may be traffic delays during this phase. One quadrant of Monument Square will be closed to parking.

The second phase (estimated to be May 20-June 24) concerns the 100 block of North Main Street from Monument Square to Court Street. This block will be closed to traffic and parking. One or two quadrants of the Square will be closed to parking.

The third phase (estimated to be June 25-Aug. 4) concerns the 100 block of Scioto Street from Monument Square east to Locust Street. This block will be closed to traffic and parking. One or two quadrants of the Square will be closed to parking.

The fourth phase (estimated to be Aug. 5-Sept. 11) concerns the 100 block of South Main Street. The 100 block of South Main Street, from Monument Square to Market Street, will be closed to traffic and parking, and one or two quadrants of the Square will be closed to parking.

The fifth phase (estimated to be Sept. 12-Oct. 20) concerns the 100 block of Miami Street. The 100 block of Miami Street, from Monument Square west to Walnut Street, will be closed to traffic and parking, with one or two quadrants of the Square closed to parking.

The sixth/final phase involves the milling, paving and re-striping of Monument Square and roads within the project area. This work is expected to occur during nighttime hours Oct. 21-31 and traffic will be maintained. There will be parking restrictions during the paving and milling process.

Updates on website, Facebook

City officials suggest residents and others periodically check the city website (urbanaohio.com) and Facebook for project updates.

The project is funded with federal Small Cities, Safety, and Urban Resurfacing funds through the Ohio Department of Transportation. The water main replacement work is funded by a loan and grant through the Ohio Public Works Commission. The city’s share of funding is through Urbana’s Capital Improvement funds, including the Stormwater and Water funds.

The total project cost is $1.80 million, with $1.12 million coming from grants, $281,000 from a loan, and $281,000 from the city’s share.

R.B. Jergens Contractors Inc. is the general contractor.

Learn all about it at April 30 open houses