WL-S honors 91 at Academic Excellence Banquet

WEST LIBERTY – At West Liberty-Salem High School’s Academic Excellence Banquet on April 11, a total of 91 students with a cumulative gpa of 3.75 or above were honored.

Principal Greg Johnson provided opening remarks, reflecting on this year’s theme: Sailing through Life’s Seasons. He spoke of the importance of adapting to change in order to continue to move forward, even in the face of adversity.

Fourteen seniors who have been invited to academic banquets four consecutive years recognized an educator who impacted their lives.

Honored educators included Dan McGill (honored by Dominic Blair), Steve Fannin (honored by Hailee Clifford and Tyler Motzko), Brice Henry (honored by McKena Floyd and Lauren Fowler), Renee Arnold (honored by Kaylee Harrison), Aaron Hollar (honored by Gabby Hollar), Greg Johnson (honored by Addy Johnson), Andy McGill (honored by Rachel McGill), June Seymour (honored by Courtney Neer), Cheryl Shank (honored by Sarah Painter), Kenleigh Farris (honored by Arrah Sandy), Surena Neer (honored by Chloe Spencer) and Todd Lewis (honored by Cayden Whitman).

Helmuth Catering provided a catered meal for banquet attendees.

Seniors with honored staff are, 1st row, Mrs. Kenleigh Farris, Arrah Sandy, Hailee Clifford, Tyler Motzko, Mr. Stephen Fannin, 2nd row, Mrs. Surena Neer, Chloe Spencer, Mrs. June Seymour, Courtney Neer, Lauren Fowler, McKena Floyd, 3rd row, Cayden Whitman, Sarah Painter, Mrs. Cheryl Shank, Kaylee Harrison, Mrs. Renee Arnold, Mr. Brice Henry, 4th row: Mr. Todd Lewis, Rachel McGill, Dominic Blair, Addy Johnson, Mr. Greg Johnson, 5th row, Mr. Andy McGill, Mr. Dan McGill, Gabby Hollar, Mr. Aaron Hollar. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_Seniors.jpg Seniors with honored staff are, 1st row, Mrs. Kenleigh Farris, Arrah Sandy, Hailee Clifford, Tyler Motzko, Mr. Stephen Fannin, 2nd row, Mrs. Surena Neer, Chloe Spencer, Mrs. June Seymour, Courtney Neer, Lauren Fowler, McKena Floyd, 3rd row, Cayden Whitman, Sarah Painter, Mrs. Cheryl Shank, Kaylee Harrison, Mrs. Renee Arnold, Mr. Brice Henry, 4th row: Mr. Todd Lewis, Rachel McGill, Dominic Blair, Addy Johnson, Mr. Greg Johnson, 5th row, Mr. Andy McGill, Mr. Dan McGill, Gabby Hollar, Mr. Aaron Hollar. Submitted photos Juniors recognized at the banquet included, 1st row, Jaelen Meeker, Kaylah Erwin, Grace Adams, Lydia Moell, Kennah Erwin, Tori Wilson, Hailee Davis, 2nd row, Savannah Weaver, Colleene McGill, Aaliyah Speert, Ethan Larson, Cade Clerico, Trenton Douthwaite, 3rd row, Gavin Harrison, Cheyenne Gluckle, Michael Farquharson, Eli McGill, Kenny Harr, Patrick Harr, Zachary Glock. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_juniors.jpg Juniors recognized at the banquet included, 1st row, Jaelen Meeker, Kaylah Erwin, Grace Adams, Lydia Moell, Kennah Erwin, Tori Wilson, Hailee Davis, 2nd row, Savannah Weaver, Colleene McGill, Aaliyah Speert, Ethan Larson, Cade Clerico, Trenton Douthwaite, 3rd row, Gavin Harrison, Cheyenne Gluckle, Michael Farquharson, Eli McGill, Kenny Harr, Patrick Harr, Zachary Glock. Submitted photos Sophomores recognized included, 1st row, Kerris Woods, Ryan Motzko, Kaylee LeVan, Noah Cline, Emily Bolton, Alyssa Johnson, Olivia Neer, 2nd row, Kienna Whitman, Kaleigh Wilcox, Hannah Jones, Hannah Riblet, Katelyn Stapleton, Maria Henderson, Regan Boyd, Grace Estes, 3rd row, Selena Weaver, Sophia Cole, Hayden Phillips, Drew Hardwick, Luke Hudson, Lance Baldwin, Tyler Douthwaite. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_sophs.jpg Sophomores recognized included, 1st row, Kerris Woods, Ryan Motzko, Kaylee LeVan, Noah Cline, Emily Bolton, Alyssa Johnson, Olivia Neer, 2nd row, Kienna Whitman, Kaleigh Wilcox, Hannah Jones, Hannah Riblet, Katelyn Stapleton, Maria Henderson, Regan Boyd, Grace Estes, 3rd row, Selena Weaver, Sophia Cole, Hayden Phillips, Drew Hardwick, Luke Hudson, Lance Baldwin, Tyler Douthwaite. Submitted photos Freshmen recognized included, 1st row, Vicky Dong, Josie Kennaw, Lauren Kindle, Isaac Reames, Micah Stoner, Hallie Smith, Gabby Williams, 2nd row, Jamie Gluckle, Kierra Gilroy, Kylie Burgel, Dylan Lauck, Emily Hollar, Megan Adams, 3rd row, Owen Johnson, Mandilyn Weaver, Alison Gault, Brandon LaRoche, Aubrey Williams, Naomi McGill, Brady Forsythe. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_frosh.jpg Freshmen recognized included, 1st row, Vicky Dong, Josie Kennaw, Lauren Kindle, Isaac Reames, Micah Stoner, Hallie Smith, Gabby Williams, 2nd row, Jamie Gluckle, Kierra Gilroy, Kylie Burgel, Dylan Lauck, Emily Hollar, Megan Adams, 3rd row, Owen Johnson, Mandilyn Weaver, Alison Gault, Brandon LaRoche, Aubrey Williams, Naomi McGill, Brady Forsythe. Submitted photos

By Allison Wygal

Allison Wygal is West Liberty-Salem’s communication specialist.

Allison Wygal is West Liberty-Salem’s communication specialist.