Mercy Health and TWIG 13 host May 16 fundraiser

Mercy Health – Urbana Hospital, TWIG 13 and McAuley Senior Living are once again hosting “An Evening in the Garden with TWIG” fundraiser. This year’s event takes place 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, at McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto St., Urbana.

Tickets are $15 per person. There will be wine, punch, appetizers, entertainment and a basket raffle. All proceeds go toward purchasing a permanent mammography screening machine for Urbana Hospital and activity equipment for residents of McAuley Senior Living.

To purchase tickets, visit one of the following locations before May 14:

– Champaign Chamber of Commerce, 127 W. Court St., Urbana

– Champaign Arts Council, 119 Miami St., Urbana

– McAuley Senior Living, 906 Scioto St., Urbana

Purchase tickets over the phone by calling 937-483-6095 or 937-631-1820.

TWIG 13 is the name of the auxiliary of Urbana Hospital. It dates to 1946, when the auxiliary launched with 13 members. Originally, TWIG 13 stood for Terrific Women in Giving, but today it’s Together with Important Goals. TWIG 13 is open to anyone in Champaign County and membership costs $10 per year or $100 for lifetime membership.

For further information, contact Lynn White at 937-631-1820.

Submitted story

Submitted by Mercy Health.

Submitted by Mercy Health.