WL-S 1st graders make slimy conclusions

West Liberty-Salem first graders are experimenting with living beings and non-living objects in science this week. At left, Brynn Davis doesn’t seem terribly sure about the worm she’s holding. At right, Wyatt Patton takes a close-up look at his earthworm. The youngsters compared these real critters with gummy worms, detailing in writing their similarities and differences.

