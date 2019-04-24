Farm Bureau assists queen

On March 25, the Champaign County Farm Bureau presented 2019 state Fair Queen Lora Current with a $500 check to help defray travel expenses associated with her role. She was the 2018 Champaign County fair queen and Farm Bureau wanted to show support of her success.

Celebrating its 100th anniversary, Farm Bureau membership is open to all Ohioans, including farmers, producers, young farmers, gardeners, food and wine enthusiasts and anyone who would like to support Ohio’s food and farming community. Learn how to become a member by visiting Ohio Farm Bureau Federation’s website at ofbf.org or call the office at 937-335-1471.

Ohio Farm Bureau is the state’s largest and most inclusive farm and food organization. Its mission is to forge a partnership between farmers and consumers. To learn more about local agriculture and the farmers behind food production, visit champaign.ofbf.org or “like” the Champaign County Farm Bureau on Facebook.

From left are Mark Townsley, Champaign County Farm Bureau board member, Lora Current, state fair queen, and Tom Nisonger, Champaign County Farm Bureau president. https://www.urbanacitizen.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/36/2019/04/web1_IMG_2546.jpg From left are Mark Townsley, Champaign County Farm Bureau board member, Lora Current, state fair queen, and Tom Nisonger, Champaign County Farm Bureau president. Submitted photo

Submitted story

Submitted by the Champaign, Clark, Darke, & Miami County Farm Bureau.

Submitted by the Champaign, Clark, Darke, & Miami County Farm Bureau.