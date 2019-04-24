Library ‘Friends’ seek help with book sale

It’s time for The Friends of the Champaign County Library’s annual spring book sale, and the Friends are asking for assistance.

Every spring and fall, the Friends of the Library holds a sale of discarded books from the library as well as book donations people have donated over the previous months and the week leading up to the book sale. Thousands of books will be available covering all interests, ranging from hardback nonfiction, fiction, paperbacks, cookbooks, music CDs, DVDs, and much more.

Because of the large volume of items to sell, the Friends need help moving and sorting materials as well as running the sale itself. If interested in helping, call the library at 937-663-3811. Paperbacks will be available for 25 cents and hardbacks are 50 cents.

Set-up begins on Monday, April 29, and runs until Wednesday, May 1, during regular library hours. A volunteer presale will be held Thursday, May 2, from 9 to 11:30 a.m. for all who volunteer to help with the book sale.

The public book sale will begin Thursday, May 2, from noon to 8 p.m. and continue on Friday, May 3, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, May 4, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will help support programs at the Champaign County Library.

The Friends of the Library is a non-profit organization dedicated to raising funds to assist the Champaign County Library in purchasing children’s books and supporting children’s programs such as the summer reading program and baby, toddler and preschool story times. The Friends also help support adult programs, including the Book Discussion group, adult summer reading program, and the purchase of books and materials.

The Friends are seeking new members. For more info regarding joining the Friends of the Champaign County Library or regarding the book sale, call 937-653-3811.

Submitted by Friends of the Champaign County Library.

