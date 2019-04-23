Community Calendar

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24

Urbana Charter Review Board: 6 p.m. in the municipal building’s upstairs training room. Open to public.

THURSDAY, APRIL 25

Farmer’s Market Entrepreneurs: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 3 through 12. Call 937-663-4349 for more information.

Antiques Appraisal Fair: 6-9 p.m., county Historical Society Museum. Cost of $20 in advance or $25 at door covers evaluation of one item, as well as cheese and glass of wine. Buy tickets at museum Mondays/Tuesdays, at local banks and at www.champaigncountyhistoricalmuseum.org.

Book Sale: 3-7:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library

Champaign Countywide Public Safety Communications Operations Board: 9:30 a.m., Emergency Management Agency office, Suite C103, county Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. Route 68, Urbana

Scholarship Fundraiser Dinner: 4:30-7 p.m., River of Life Christian Center, 775 Washington Ave., Urbana. Pasta dinner is $12. Dine in or carry out. Sponsored by Retired Teachers Assn. For more info: 937-243-7669.

FRIDAY, APRIL 26

St. Paris Library Outreach at Rosewood United Methodist Church: noon to 5 p.m.

Teen Center After Hours: 6 p.m., St. Paris Public Library for grades 5-12

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m., St. Paris Public Library

SATURDAY, APRIL 27

Earth Day/Spring Flower Walks: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Cedar Bog Nature Preserve, Woodburn Road, south of Urbana. Free guided walks.

Healthy Kids Day: Urbana University Grimes Center, noon – 3 p.m.

Rescheduled Urbana Easter Egg Hunt: noon at Urbana High School. All invited. Sponsored by FOP 93 of Urbana Police Division and the Judge Gil Weithman family. (Event rescheduled due to inclement weather on April 20).

Finding the History of Your Home: noon-1 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for adults. Tips to find history of your property and home. Space is limited. Call or come in to secure a spot.

Book Sale: 9 a.m.-noon, St. Paris Public Library

SUNDAY, APRIL 28

Virginia Davis-Run for the Cure: 10:00 a.m. start at the head of the bike path in North Lewisburg.

MONDAY APRIL 29

Urbana Board of Education: 6 p.m., school admin office, 711 Wood St. (regular meeting originally scheduled for April 16)

“125 Years of Club History”: 7:30-8:30 p.m., Mechanicsburg Public Library, for all ages. Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club History by Glenn Lewis. Event sponsored by Mechanicsburg Woman’s Tourist Club and the library.

Mark Harrington Presents “How to Win on Abortion”: 6:30 p.m., county Community Center, 1512 S. Rt. 68, Urbana. Free; donations requested. Sponsored by Champaign County Right to Life. Harrington is president of “Created Equal” in Columbus. More info: 937 653-6745 or ccrtl1@gmail.com