Play in the clay all summer

BELLEFONTAINE – The Logan County Art League is sponsoring a summer-long workshop series on making ceramic tiles. All of the workshops will be held at Cracked Pot Studio at Union Station in Bellefontaine and will be taught by local artist Thelma Matthews. This workshop series is hands-on and paced so that participants will have at least one glazed tile after each workshop. Registrations will be accepted for one, two or all of the workshops in the series.

The series includes three types of tile making. The first four workshop sessions will be held in June on Tuesdays from 6 to 8:30 p.m. and will focus on making a mosaic tile. A mosaic tile features a picture or pattern representative of small colored glazed tiles. Participants will be designing and creating their own mosaic tile.

The second type of tile, Relief Designs, will be taught on two Tuesdays, July 16 and 30, from 6 to 8:30 p.m. A relief tile is a tile with raised elements that lie on top of the flat tile surface, like the carvings on the sides of old buildings.

The third type of tile, Press Mold, will be taught on Tuesdays, Aug. 6, 13 and 27. Press Mold is a way to make a tile mold so that the artist can easily make multiple copies of the same tile design. This style of tile is often seen in repeating patterns in kitchen and bathroom tiled walls.

For more information and to register, see the link to a brochure at Logan County Art League Facebook page, or the Logan County Art League website: www.logancountyartleague.org

Registration must be received by Wednesday, May 15.

Logan County Art League offers tile-making workshops

Submitted story

Submitted by the Logan County Art League.

Submitted by the Logan County Art League.