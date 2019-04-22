Looking Back Champaign Livestock Sales

This is an aerial photo of Champaign Livestock Sales taken on June 28, 1971. The livestock sales facility was located at 430 W. Light St. just east of the big four railroad. Champaign Livestock Sales was owned by Gale Locke and managed by Dow Ward at this time. Livestock sales were held weekly on Wednesdays. June 28, 1971, was a Monday, thus the photo was not taken on a sales day. The area is now occupied by houses. The Champaign County Historical Museum is an all-volunteer, not-for profit organization that preserves, protects, archives and displays the artifacts that tell the Champaign County story. The museum depends upon donations and dues to provide a free public museum, open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays.

